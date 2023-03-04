Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.35% of Royal Gold worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

