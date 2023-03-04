Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
