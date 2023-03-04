Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

