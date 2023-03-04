Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 11,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 10,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

