Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price target on Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RUP. Cormark decreased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77. The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director James Withall sold 220,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total value of C$1,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,031,662.37.

(Get Rating)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.