Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price target on Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RUP. Cormark decreased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77. The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24.
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
