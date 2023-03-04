Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $18.72. 565,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,946.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 953,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

