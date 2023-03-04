S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 1.7%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.80 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.49). 1,023,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 903,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.60 ($2.44).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.74) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.84.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

