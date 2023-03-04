S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 742,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.6 days.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of SCPPF opened at $2.51 on Friday. S4 Capital has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 284 ($3.43) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 265 ($3.20) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.