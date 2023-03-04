Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.