Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.60-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of 8160-8180, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.03 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,087,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,025. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $458,735,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.