Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.60-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of 8160-8180, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.03 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,087,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,025. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $458,735,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

