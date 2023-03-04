SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0739

SALT (SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $16,362.81 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00220212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,220.10 or 0.99995447 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.07522349 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24,240.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

