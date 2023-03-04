Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $19.48 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Samsara by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

