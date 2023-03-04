Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €18.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HFG opened at €21.66 ($23.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 1 year high of €48.90 ($52.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.42.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

