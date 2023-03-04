Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. 52,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,706. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

