Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGHF opened at $27.00 on Friday. Sawai Group has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

