Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scentre Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

