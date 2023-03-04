Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scentre Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Scentre Group Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.
About Scentre Group
Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scentre Group (STGPF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.