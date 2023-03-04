Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,834 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

