SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.24. 83,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 387,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

