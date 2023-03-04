SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 53.3% in February

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SciSparc Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 138,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,210. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

