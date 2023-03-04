Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE:STNG opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

