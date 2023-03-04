Scotiabank Lowers Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.40.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

