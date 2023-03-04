Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $742.48

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 742.48 ($8.96) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.45). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 704.60 ($8.50), with a volume of 1,668,504 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 767.86.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

