Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -1.75%.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 558,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,343.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,533 shares of company stock valued at $229,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,683 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

