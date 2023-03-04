Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

SBCF stock remained flat at $29.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

