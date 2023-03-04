Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.59.

SGEN stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

