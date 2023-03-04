Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.88 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $13,621.51 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00209572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053246 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00574885 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,682.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

