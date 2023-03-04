Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.01.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.