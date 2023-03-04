Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.97. 233,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,254. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.