Senior (LON:SNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.03).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.91. The company has a market cap of £706.30 million, a PE ratio of 5,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Senior Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Mary Waldner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,842.52). In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). Also, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,842.52). 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.