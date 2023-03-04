Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile
