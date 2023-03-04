Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

