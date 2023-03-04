Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $314.17

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.17 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.03). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.03), with a volume of 459,697 shares traded.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £682.43 million, a P/E ratio of 367.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.82.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,393.15). Company insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.