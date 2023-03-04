Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

