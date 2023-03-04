Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,606. The company has a market cap of $125.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Sesen Bio shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Sesen Bio

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Sesen Bio news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sesen Bio news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,506 shares of company stock worth $111,219. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $5,015,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

