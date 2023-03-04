SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 833,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,900.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGHHF opened at C$16.65 on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$16.65 and a 1 year high of C$16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

