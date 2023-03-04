SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.06

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and traded as low as $22.85. SGS shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 35,520 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGSOY. Citigroup lifted their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,333.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

