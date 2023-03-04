SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SGS Trading Up 0.6 %

SGSOY stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGSOY shares. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

