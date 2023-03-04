Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 4,237,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Shell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

