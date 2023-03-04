Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.31 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.46.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SHG opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.