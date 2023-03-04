Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.31 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 110,070 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,460 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

