Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in February

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 618,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.9 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
SGIOF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.