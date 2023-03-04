Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €73.78 ($78.49) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

