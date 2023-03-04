Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

