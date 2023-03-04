Short Interest in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Drops By 24.8%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 577,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

374Water Price Performance

SCWO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 72,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,214. 374Water has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Get 374Water alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.