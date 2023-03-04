Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Drops By 25.0%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 699,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Agile Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Further Reading

