Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Grows By 14.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

About AGNC Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a $0.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.