Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreases By 29.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.23) to GBX 3,400 ($41.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,550.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. 249,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,100. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

