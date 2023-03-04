Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expands By 20.1%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 230,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 96,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

