Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Expands By 27.0%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 618,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,312. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,254,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,042,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $190,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

