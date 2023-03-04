Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declines By 18.6%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 93,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,164. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

