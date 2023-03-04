Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Drops By 37.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 740 ($8.93) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 8,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

