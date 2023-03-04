Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Drops By 37.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BTVCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 740 ($8.93) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Britvic Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 8,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.
Britvic Increases Dividend
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.