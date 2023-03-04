Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Rises By 10.8%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 13,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. 3,699,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cameco

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

