Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Increases By 32.3%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,711. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

